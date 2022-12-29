West Ada literacy

Early literacy scores for four West Ada elementary schools were some of the best in the state.

 West Ada School District

Originally posted on {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://www.idahoednews.org/news/staffing-and-instructional-time-earn-largest-districts-top-literacy-scores/?utm_source=republish&amp;utm_medium=web&amp;utm_campaign=republish”}IdahoEdNews.org{/a} on Dec. 29, 2022The state’s two largest districts earned the best K-3 literacy scores this fall by increasing staffing and adjusting schedules to prioritize instructional time.

Districts and charters have the flexibility to decide how to spend money allocated by the Legislature for early literacy intervention. Over the past seven years, the state sent approximately $186.4 million dollars to schools.

