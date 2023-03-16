As St. Patrick's Day falls on Friday this year, and coincides with the beginning of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, AAA is urging drivers to exercise caution and plan ahead to stay safe on the roads.
In 2020, 37 people nationwide were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, according to a AAA press release.
“When St. Patrick’s Day falls in the middle of the week, people may exercise a bit more caution in how much they celebrate. But this year, there might be a stronger temptation to overindulge, which could increase the dangers of impaired driving,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “Having a good game plan for the weekend isn’t just something you should see on a basketball court – helping everyone make it home safely needs to be the highest priority.”
AAA recommends the following to help keep people safe:
Designate a sober driver at the beginning of the evening
Know your ride-share options
If you’re hosting a party at your house, make sure you have plans to get your guests home safely
Report any dangerous driving behavior that you observe right away
Watch closely for pedestrians and bicyclists
“We hope that these reminders serve as a springboard to talking about safe driving throughout the spring and summer," Conde said. "The Idaho Transportation Department has observed that while more crashes occur during the winter months, they usually tend to be less severe because people generally slow down in bad weather. As road trip season gets underway, we hope drivers will stay alert, monitor their speed, and give themselves plenty of time and space to avoid a serious crash.”