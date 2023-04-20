Bundy Protests

Ammon Bundy speaks during a protest in front of the Ada County Courthouse on April 3, 2021. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published April 19 on KTVB.COM.

The Gem County Sheriff issued a press release agreeing to serve Ammon Bundy with legal papers after lawyers for St. Luke's filed a writ of mandamus with the Idaho Supreme Court on April 17. The sheriff's office had previously said that Bundy had become increasingly aggressive when they had been serving him with papers and wanted to opt out of the duty.

Bundy facing custody, plus new Idaho Supreme Court filings related to St. Luke's case

