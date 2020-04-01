BOISE — St. Luke's Health System and West Valley Medical Center have both launched online COVID-19 self-triage tools to help residents determine next steps for care.
The tool walks users through a series of questions regarding their recent travel, symptoms and exposure to someone who may have COVID-19. It then advises them on their next best step, such as recovering at home or contacting their doctor about getting a physical test.
St. Luke's patients can access the symptom checker at mychart.slhs.org, and non-patients at stlukesonline.org/symptom-checker.
West Valley's screening tool is available at westvalleymedctr.com/covid-19.
"While this is NOT a substitute for Primary Care Providers, it is an option available that we hope will help reduce the impact on urgent and quick care clinics and help reduce people's exposure to people who are sick," a press release from St. Luke's said.
Dr. Steven Kohtz, a family medicine physician for St. Luke's in Twin Falls, says the option of checking your symptoms online will make it easier for health care providers to focus on the "sickest of the sick."
"That hinges on us identifying people who are really sick and allowing the mildly ill who really aren't feeling a lot of negative effects to stay at home and quarantine," Kohtz said.
Health care workers in the area surrounding Sun Valley have already been struck by the spread of COVID-19. This tool will keep more sick and potentially sick people from coming into contact with health care workers who are already struggling with low numbers of masks and other personal protective equipment needed to battle the disease.
Kohtz said much of his practice has shifted to video visits or requiring his patients to visit other doctors because his office is located in the Medical Plaza Building in Twin Falls is seeing patients with COVID-19.
"It's dramatically altered my daily life as a practicing physician," Kohtz said.
