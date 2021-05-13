BOISE — Doctors with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital are warning parents with young children to get CPR training, rather than relying on anti-choking devices marketed towards families with small children.
According to St. Luke’s, several versions of the handheld anti-choking devices are sold online and often marketed on various social media platforms. Manufacturers say the devices have helped save children's lives by using air pressure to suck out the item stuck inside their throat.
Dr. Allison Gauthier, emergency department director at St. Luke’s Children’s Pediatric Emergency Department, said the devices are becoming a popular baby shower gift even though they should not be used on children under 12 months or 22 pounds.
The devices have not been tested on people in clinical peer-reviewed trials or studies, she said, only cadavers and mannequins. “(Manufacturers) claim you can use them starting at a weight that they recommend, but again, none of them have been tested on humans,” she said.
“That always makes me hesitant to recommend something, especially when you’re talking about a device for children. One of them in particular had a tubular structure you’re supposed to insert into the child’s mouth,” Gauthier said. “It’s plastic and it made me immediately concerned that you could damage the palette, the uvula, or any of the teeth when you’re trying to use this.”
St. Luke's officials encourage parents to rely on CPR training and the Heimlich maneuver instead. The life-saving techniques can be used anywhere and allow for immediate treatment, which is recommended in choking episodes, Gauthier said. “The Heimlich maneuver is the best way to save someone who is choking. It can be done without a device, just someone’s hands. Research shows it works about three-quarters of the time,” she said.
“The studies show that adequate, rapid CPR and Heimlich maneuver, are key. And so if you’re not at home, or are at your house and (the device) somewhere at your house and you’re trying to find it, you’re delaying treatment.”
Anti-choking device manufacturer LifeVac has said its device should only be used when all other resources have failed in an emergency, according to news reports.
In CPR training, the first recommendation is that someone start CPR immediately, then find out who can contact 911, or contact 911 after they’ve started CPR, Gautier said.
“The recommendation is to start right away, and I worry that people will feel that they need this device to provide care, and the truth is, they don’t,” she added.
In-person CPR training has been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but St. Luke’s recommends online training videos and will provide home training kits to families who want to learn.
While choking is dangerous for children, it’s not the leading cause of death in kids as some of the products claim, St. Luke’s said. SIDS or suffocation is the leading cause of death for babies under 12 months old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For kids 1-4 years old, the agency says the leading cause of death is drowning, and for those over 5 it’s motor vehicle accidents.
Gauthier said some of the first signs of choking in infants include coughing, struggling to breathe, and inability to make much sound.
“Typically there is fear on someone’s face if they’re choking,” she said. “The recommendation is to start treatment right away.”