Update from St. Luke's at 9:40 p.m.:
St. Luke’s phone lines across the Health System have been restored and are back online and operating as normal.
Update from St. Luke's at 9:10 p.m.:
St. Luke’s Health System is experiencing a phone outage for inbound and outbound calls. At this time, it continues to impact our facilities in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Mountain Home, along with the main switchboards in Boise and Fruitland, and sporadically at other St. Luke’s sites in Wood River, McCall and Magic Valley.
Patient care and safety is not being impacted. Calls can still be made within the St. Luke’s Health System. St. Luke’s has also worked quickly tonight to establish alternate forms of telephone communication with on-call providers and surgeons, along with emergency cell phone lines for outside health care partners needing to transfer patients to St. Luke’s.
The limited information we have from CenturyLink indicates there was a problem with the fiber optic line somewhere between Boise and Salt Lake City. We’re told close to 93 large customers were impacted, including St. Luke’s. CenturyLink is fully aware of the impact this is having on the health care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic and is working to make the necessary repairs to bring St. Luke’s back online as quickly as possible. We will provide updates when we have additional information.
Until then, patients who are trying to reach their St. Luke’s provider after hours and are unable to do so, should call St. Luke’s at 208-948-7442 or 208-948-7446. We ask that people please only use these numbers for more urgent needs and requests. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should go to their nearest hospital’s emergency department or call 911.
BOISE — The telephone system at St. Luke's Health System is temporarily out of service due to a network outage.
The outage is affecting inbound and outbound telephone calls at all St. Luke's sites, a hospital spokeswoman said over email at 5 p.m.
St. Luke's operates more than a dozen health care facilities in Idaho and Oregon.
"St. Luke’s appears to be part of a major outage impacting CenturyLink customers and our (information health technology) team is working to get a better understanding of when service will be restored," said spokeswoman Anita Kissée. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
Patients with urgent needs and requests who are trying to reach their St. Luke’s provider after hours and are unable to do so may call St. Luke’s at 208-948-7442 or 208-948-7446, Kissée said in an update at 8:40 p.m.
If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should go to their nearest emergency department or call 911.