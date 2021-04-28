BOISE — St. Luke's will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Office of the Mexican Consulate on Tuesday, May 4.
No appointment is necessary, walk-ins are welcome, a St. Luke's spokeswoman said in a press release.
Vaccines are provided at no cost, but if a person has an insurance card, they should bring it with them. There is no need to have a Social Security number to get a vaccine.
Both the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.