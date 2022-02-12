BOISE — Dr. Travis Williams has lost sleep thinking about Treasure Valley cancer patients who have died because they lacked access to life-saving treatment.
Williams is St. Luke’s’ physician leader for CAR T therapy, a relatively new treatment for certain kinds of cancers that previously has only been available in areas with major research universities, such as Seattle and Portland. St. Luke’s has been fundraising since 2020 to be able to purchase equipment and renovate space at its downtown Boise campus for the treatment, said Christine Myron, public relations manager for the hospital. Eligible patients will have access as early as April 1, Williams said.
CAR T therapy is a process in which a doctor takes a patient’s T-cells, part of the body’s immune system, and a technician trains them to attack cancer cells within the patient’s body. The enhanced T-cells are then given back to the patient, Williams explained.
The therapy is currently used for cancers such as Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and multiple myeloma, according to St. Luke’s’ website. And scientists are researching how to train T-cells to recognize virtually every other kind of cancer, Williams said.
“Breast cancer and lung cancer, brain cancers, pancreatic cancer — you name the cancer, it’s currently being studied, because of that promise of utilizing the immune system to attack the cancer,” Williams said.
If a patient doesn’t have access to CAR T therapy, they will typically undergo a process called autologous stem cell therapy, Williams said. Stem cells are collected and the patient undergoes chemotherapy before receiving the stem cells back.
But not everyone is eligible for that therapy because it involves high doses of chemotherapy, and even those who are eligible to receive treatment may relapse and need additional treatment.
Currently, to be eligible for CAR T a patient must have relapsed one or more times after undergoing autologous stem cell therapy, Williams said. But if a Treasure Valley patient relapsed and needed CAR T therapy, they would have to seek treatment in a city where it is offered, such as Portland, Seattle, or Salt Lake City. This process takes time and resources that many cannot afford, Williams said.
The treatment process for someone who has to go out of state can take two to three months, Williams said. First, they have to have a consultation with a doctor, followed by the collection of their T-cells. It can take up to four weeks for their T-cells to be programmed to fight their cancer. The patient then receives their altered T-cells over a period of 30 to 45 days, Williams said. If they are traveling out of state, they must find a place to stay, usually with an in-home caregiver.
“So it’s not that they don’t want to go, but they can’t afford to rent a home with their primary caregiver and be in a place for that long,” Williams said.
Offering CAR T treatment locally could shorten a patient’s treatment from months to weeks, Williams said. Though the patient’s T-cells will still have to be shipped to centers on the east or west coast for processing, and the time that could take is out of St. Luke’s’ control, offering local CAR T treatment would still significantly expand access to people in Idaho, Williams said.
The therapies can be expensive, running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and can cause significant side effects such as brain swelling and “cytokine release syndrome,” a type of immune system overreaction, according to reporting from the Associated Press.
It has been a years-long process for the hospital to receive the accreditation to provide the therapy and raise funds for it, Williams said. The hospital had to receive specialized accreditation to do cellular therapy such as CAR T, he said. The hospital had planned to offer the therapy beginning in September 2020, but that was delayed due to the pandemic.
St. Luke’s plans to raise $1.5 million to buy the equipment and alter their facilities in downtown Boise to accommodate treatment, Williams said.
The Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation has pledged a matching donation of up to $350,000 for donations received through Feb. 14. So far, donations have reached $770,000, including matching, Myron said.
The public can learn more about the fundraiser on St. Luke’s’ website, and donate at StLukesOnline.org/Give or by calling the St. Luke’s Health Foundation at 208-381-2123.
Even if the renovation is not completed by April 1, the hospital should still be able to begin the CAR T treatments in their existing facilities, Williams said.