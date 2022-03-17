Protesters gather outside St. Lukes Hospital in downtown Boise, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The gathering was in response to an ongoing situation involving the health and welfare of a 10-month-old child taken from parents by authorities.
Over the weekend, Bundy, a gubernatorial candidate, was arrested for protesting at St. Luke’s Meridian after a family friend’s baby was taken into Child Protective Services. Meridian Police and medical professionals said the baby was severely malnourished, according to a press release from Meridian Police Department.
“We will act in all instances when it comes to attempts to intimidate public servants, including but not limited to health care workers, who are dedicated to serving our communities,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “The behavior we have seen over the past week is dangerous, and it must stop.”
On Tuesday, St. Luke's Boise went into lockdown for about an hour and four patients had to be transported by ambulance for care elsewhere, St. Luke's said earlier this week.
Protesters have been calling the hospital system's phone lines, which has prevented people in need from reaching caregivers, staff and others, the hospital said. Employees have been harassed and faced profanity-laced calls, it said.
“All of this followed multiple days of noisy and hazardous crowds, protesting on the grounds of the Boise hospital,” the hospital said. “These threats and related activities have caused undue stress and anxiety for patients, their families, St. Luke’s staff members and providers, and others having legitimate business and needs at and around the hospital.”
The protests have also strained public safety resources since multiple first responder agencies have been involved, St. Luke’s said.
Earlier this week, Meridian leaders condemned the doxxing of Meridian police officers. Doxxing refers to releasing the personal information of people online. The far-right blog Freedom Man has a section dedicated to the personal information of what it says are the people who "kidnapped" the baby.
On Wednesday, a judge ruled the baby was to remain in the state’s care.
So far, the family has raised over $83,000 for legal fees.