St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center on March 20, 2021.
BOISE — St. Luke's Health System is readying third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is recommended for people who are immunocompromised, or have an impaired immune system.
That includes people with solid organ transplants, people undergoing chemotherapy and people who are HIV-positive. The third dose applies only to messenger RNA vaccines, namely the Pfizer and Moderna shots and not the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The so-called "booster shots" are necessary because people who are immunocompromised respond to the vaccine less effectively, said Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s System medical director of primary care. For example, people with certain organ transplants have a 50% response rate to the vaccine, compared to 90% in others.
"We know, and there is data, and it's not surprising, that people whose immune systems are not robust are going to have a harder time responding to a vaccine," she said.
Those eligible for a third shot should consult with their doctor about whether the timing is right, McGeorge said, although a doctor's note is not necessary to receive the shot. One should wait at least four weeks after their second dose before getting a third, she said.
St. Luke's officials hope they can begin administering the third doses in the coming days.
The new doses come amid a surge of COVID-19 cases among Idahoans, who are filling up intensive care units at St. Luke's hospitals. McGeorge said the recent spike in cases is "more dire" than a stretch of similar case numbers last winter — before the COVID-19 vaccine was available.
On Thursday, the state announced 795 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 2,281 COVID-19 related deaths in the state including 65 since Aug. 1, according to state data.
Meanwhile, officials in President Joe Biden's administration recommended this week that those without immune system impairments also receive booster shots, to provide additional protection against the quickly spreading Delta coronavirus variant. Federal officials are recommending a third dose eight months after the second dose was received.
That would mean health care workers, emergency workers and nursing home residents — who were the first to receive shots — will likely be due for another dose soon.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.