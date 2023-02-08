NCI.jpg

A St. Luke’s facility in Boise.

 Courtesy St. Luke's

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


St. Luke’s Health System announced plans to cut its workforce by 2% on Wednesday afternoon, citing operational and financial challenges.

“We understand that these decisions impact people — our colleagues and often, our friends, whose contributions are valued — which is why this is a difficult decision to reach,” St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth said in a news release from the hospital system.

Recommended for you

Load comments