St. Luke’s Health System announced plans to cut its workforce by 2% on Wednesday afternoon, citing operational and financial challenges.
“We understand that these decisions impact people — our colleagues and often, our friends, whose contributions are valued — which is why this is a difficult decision to reach,” St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth said in a news release from the hospital system.
Non-clinical and administrative roles will be most affected, the release said.
Health care systems in the U.S. have faced dynamic, challenging times in the previous three years, according to the release.
“Health systems across the region and nation are being impacted by overlapping challenges, including pent-up demand for services, workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions and a more complicated payment environment, among other challenges,” the release said.
At the same time, the health system’s expenses are rising faster than the rates at which it is reimbursed for its services, a trend that is expected to continue, Roth said.
In addition to the work force reduction, the health system is also taking additional measures to reduce expenses, including reducing discretionary spending and contracted services, accelerating the consolidation of its real estate holdings, and trimming executive leadership positions.
St. Luke’s has 16,000 employees. The health system has lost 150 employees to attrition “in recent months, and will need to eliminate fewer than 200 roles by April," the release said. It is offering support to impacted team members, such as “severance packages and career support,” the release said.
“These limited and sustainable reductions will enable targeted reinvestment in other areas — in particular, with clinical teams and programs. Recruitment efforts in clinical and operational areas where workforce shortages and high demand for services exist will continue,” the release said.