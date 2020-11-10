BOISE — The telephone system at St. Luke's Health System is temporarily out of service due to a network outage as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The outage is affecting inbound and outbound telephone calls at all St. Luke's sites, a hospital spokeswoman said over email. St. Luke's operates more than a dozen health care facilities in Idaho and Oregon.
"St. Luke’s appears to be part of a major outage impacting CenturyLink customers and our (information health technology) team is working to get a better understanding of when service will be restored," said spokeswoman Anita Kissée. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should go to their nearest emergency department, Kissée said.