As summer arrives in the Treasure Valley, many parents are sending kids to summer camps, and though COVID-19 case rates in Idaho have trended downward this spring, health officials are asking parents to be cautious.
St. Luke’s Health System is encouraging families to take a look at the recent changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidance for summer camps, which provides parents with information on safety measures camps should be taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC strongly recommends all children who are eligible to be fully vaccinated prior to attending summer camps do so, St. Luke’s said, adding that parents should schedule vaccine appointments for their children at least two weeks before camp begins; this ensures the body can build immunity.
Summer camps can be particularly risky assuming children are attending from across Idaho, or even across the country, said Dr. Martha Taylor, director for urgent care at St. Luke’s.
“There are studies that have shown that children are less likely to pass on COVID than adults. They’re also less likely to get as sick as adults when they get COVID. That being said, there are ways to decrease spread between children and decrease your child’s risk of getting COVID-19,” she said.
Regardless of age, it’s still possible to get infected with COVID-19. Idaho has documented 2,999 COVID-19 cases in children 0 to 4 years of age, 7,530 cases in children 5 to 12 years of age, and 11,316 cases in children 13 to 17 years of age, according to data collected by the Department of Health and Welfare.
The state Department of Health and Welfare also documented 26 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19 that according to the CDC causes body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
The CDC currently recommends that everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for children 12 and older. That vaccine’s efficacy in this age group has been shown to be nearly 100%, and even getting one dose is safer than not getting vaccinated at all, Taylor said.
“There are definite risks to engaging with other kids, especially if they’re out of your usual cohort, meaning from different areas of not only your community, but potentially different areas of the country,” she said.
As of Thursday afternoon, 11,945 Idahoans aged 12-15 had been vaccinated, and 11,653 in the 16-17 age range had been vaccinated; this is according to the Idaho Division of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Taylor recommends testing for COVID-19 two to three days before parents send a child to camp, and especially overnight camps. Adhering to precautions such as wearing masks indoors and choosing camps that involve a smaller groups of kids is important, she added. One risk is the potential to come into contact with a virus variant, which experts say is unpredictable even for individuals fully vaccinated as COVID-19 is a novel virus.
“Any time you have a novel virus or one that has not been around for several generations, there is an unpredictability to it, and so caution is always key, especially when you’re introducing (children from) several areas of the country who may not have been exposed to each others’ nuances of this virus together,” Taylor said.
Camps that are doing daily temperature and health checks and will test campers two to three days into the camp are a good choice, and parents should also test their children for COVID-19 two to three days after they return home from camp, Taylor said.
Parents who plan to send their kids to multiple camps should do their best to keep a two-week gap in between camp visits where families can quarantine or participate in isolated outdoor activities to watch for symptoms.
“Pretend that you’re starting over every time,” Taylor said.
She recommended repeating the testing process before attending each camp and after leaving each camp.
“Children need socialization, they need outdoor time, they need that kid-to-kid time. If you’re able to do that in a safe way, then going to multiple camps should definitely be an option this summer," she said.
St. Luke’s recommends looking on a camp’s website for a COVID-19 safety plan, and if one isn’t listed, to call the camp director. It's also important to understand how an organization will handle the situation if someone tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed, St. Luke's said.