St. Luke’s Meridian is located at North Eagle Road and Interstate 84.
With fall fast approaching, and with it flu season, St. Luke’s will be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend in Meridian.
The clinic will run by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center at 500 S. Eagle Road, according to a press release from the health center. Patients must be 12 or older.
Those who participate can roll down their windows and get their shot from their cars, the release said.
Appointments may be scheduled online through MyChart, which can be accessed at stlukesonline.org/mychart.
