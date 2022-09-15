St. Luke's Meridian

St. Luke’s Meridian is located at North Eagle Road and Interstate 84.

 ST. LUKE'S

With fall fast approaching, and with it flu season, St. Luke’s will be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend in Meridian.

The clinic will run by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center at 500 S. Eagle Road, according to a press release from the health center. Patients must be 12 or older.

