NAMPA — St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center opened a new medical office building Tuesday.
The 71,000-square-foot facility is located west of the main entrance of the hospital. off Cherry Lane and Midland Boulevard near Costco Wholesale. Construction began in early 2019 with the first patients welcomed Tuesday morning, the hospital announced in a press release.
New services offered in the building include a new St. Luke’s Children’s general pediatrics clinic, St. Luke’s Children’s Center for Neurobehavioral Medicine, breast surgery clinic and non-oncology infusion clinic.
The building includes new welcome kiosks that provide patients with an option for self-service check-in and check-out. The system walks patients and guardians through screens that verify or update health insurance and personal information, verify medications, allergies and current health issues, and allow patients to pay visit copays, electronically sign documents and schedule follow-up appointments.
Other St. Luke's services including St. Luke’s Children’s cardiology clinic, Idaho Cardiology Associates and the Certified Midwives Program will move into the building.
A third floor of the building is still under construction. Once complete, the medical office building will be 106,000 square feet.