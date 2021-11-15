BOISE — St. Luke’s held its first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, and will hold additional clinics on Nov. 20, Dec. 4, and Dec. 11.
Appointments were full for last Saturday’s event, according to a news release from the hospital.
“Throughout the day, a music therapist and therapy dogs were on hand to help make kids and families more comfortable and have a positive experience,” the release said. “Every child received a stuffed animal to take home with them and a sticker card for their first dose that they can add to when it’s time for their second vaccine dose.”
The event was held near St. Luke’s’ Boise campus, said Christine Myron, public relations manager for St. Luke’s, via email. When people make an appointment, they are provided with the address of the location and parking details, she said.
Health care workers administered 722 pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, and two doses for children aged 12-18, Myron said.
Flu shots were also available during last Saturday’s event, and health care workers administered 120 doses to children, Myron said.
The hospital’s event this Saturday will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will also be by appointment, which can be made through the hospital’s MyChart tool, or by calling 208-381-9500, the release said. Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is also available at additional St. Luke’s locations by appointment, the release said.
The public can visit St. Luke’s website to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, the release said.
As of Nov. 12, 4,701 Idahoan children aged 5-11 had received one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s vaccine dashboard.
