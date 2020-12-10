BOISE — Citing increased need because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, St. Luke’s Health System will host a drive-through career fair in Boise on Tuesday.
The company will hold the socially-distant event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Plaza at 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise, according to a news release from the health system. The event will take place in the back of the plaza, off East Morrison Knudsen Plaza Drive and attendees will not have to leave their cars, according to the release. Those looking for a job will be provided with information about the job category they’re interested in and they should be prepared for a brief conversation with one of the company’s recruiters, according to the release.
The health system is hiring for the following positions:
- Cook
- Cashier
- Environmental services (such as laundry and housekeeping)
- Hospitality services
- Patient access specialist
- Patient transporters
The company offers paid time off, retirement benefits and, at some locations, on-site childcare.