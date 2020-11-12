Officials at St. Luke’s Health System secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding to study the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Idahoans’ mental health, and they believe the research might be helpful even in a non-pandemic situation.
The health system will receive $450,000 from the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute to conduct the study, according to St. Luke's Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek.
Scientists starting in January will send a survey to 4,000-6,000 randomly selected patients and staff members across the state, said Anna Radin, a scientist with St. Luke’s Applied Research, during a call Wednesday.
Half of the surveyed population will be staff members and half will be patients, Radin said. In addition to questions about a person’s attitudes and beliefs about COVID-19, the survey will include questions about mental distress, suicidal ideation and substance use. It will also include demographic questions about religion, financial distress and geographic location.
“We want to know kind of where people live so we can see whether there are patterns geographically, whether rural areas and urban areas are experiencing this pandemic differently,” Radin said.
From there, scientists plan to recruit 560 survey respondents in a clinical trial experimenting with two different types of intervention aimed at improving participants’ mental health. Some of the participants in the clinical trial will receive an introductory phone call from a researcher followed by a series of caring text messages over the course of six months; the messages could be as simple as “I hope you’re having a good day, I’m here if you want to talk,” Radin said.
Another group of participants won’t receive the introductory phone call, but researchers will still send them caring text messages. The difference, Radin explained, is they won’t know the person sending the messages.
“So really the question we’re trying to answer is, does it matter whether you know the person who is texting you?” Radin said. “Or is it just as effective to feel cared for by someone who is texting you even if you don’t know that person and you haven’t connected with them previously? … We truly don’t know which version will work better. We tend to often assume that more is better, but that’s not always the case.”
Radin expects the mental health effects of the pandemic to linger even after the virus itself is under control.
“I think we’re anticipating finding pretty high levels of mental distress in the populations we’re surveying,” Radin said.
It’s something Dr. Christopher A. Edwards, St. Luke’s lead psychologist, is seeing in his practice, he said. While the start of the outbreak saw a drop in patients attending therapy, more patients are now using virtual sessions. Edwards said the hospital’s patients are seeking treatment for an array of issues created or worsened by the pandemic — everything from relationship problems to childcare issues. He said he’s noticed a “general sort of overwhelming sense of apprehension, fear and depression.”
Across the country, he said, there has been a 25-30% increase in diagnoses of depression and anxiety compared to a similar time frame last year, as well as an increase in substance abuse and suicidal thoughts.
“It’s quite frightening,” he said.
That’s why the St. Luke’s Health System study is important, he said. On the national level, data on mental health during the pandemic are available. For example, Radin cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as estimating that roughly 40% of adults are suffering from some form of mental distress connected to the pandemic. But no one has studied the topic in Idaho yet.
The study has implications beyond the current pandemic, she said, because it examines the best intervention tactics to help people in mental distress; the pandemic simply provided a platform for the research.
“Whatever we learn in the clinical trial about how to support people struggling with mental health will be relevant whether there’s a pandemic or not,” Radin said. “That intervention should work regardless of the broader context of where it’s delivered.”
She believes the study’s findings will be relevant to other hospitals, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, schools and employers and “anyone that needs to know how their people are doing and how we can better support mental health in the state.”
St. Luke's already has a relationship with the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute and is currently working on a suicide-prevention study for the organization. The institute approached St. Luke’s Health System and offered to work with the system if its officials drafted a proposal for the study.
“There is still a lot of stigma around mental health and I think this pandemic has really stretched a lot people’s coping skills,” Radin said. “Maybe people are starting to say, ‘I am struggling even though I haven’t previously.'”