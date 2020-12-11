BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System officials are ready for the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine and are anticipating delivery from biotechnology company Pfizer within the next week.
The health care company made the announcement Friday as the Food and Drug Administration edged closer to finalizing approval of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech SE. Another vaccine, this one engineered by Massachusetts-based Moderna, also is expected to enter the market before the end of the year.
The company began preparing for the arrival of the vaccines as early as July, Scott Milner, the health system’s senior director of pharmacy said during a Friday press conference. It wasn’t until September, though, when officials began seeing some of the information about the ultra-cold temperatures needed to store vaccines that they realized they needed more equipment to handle the vaccine correctly.
“We made a recommendation to buy three of the ultra-low freezers,” Milner said. “We also bought some other freezers as we anticipate the Moderna vaccine to arrive here within the next few weeks.”
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee expects to receive 13,650 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment, officials said during a committee meeting last week. That’s a decrease from the original expectation, because the federal government is holding back 10% of the vaccines for emergencies, according to Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Milner said the containers holding the vaccines will include roughly 50 pounds of dry ice to keep the shots cold. He added St. Luke’s Health System employees are keeping their ultra-cold freezers at roughly negative 80 degrees.
“We just actually had the door open for about 10 minutes and it got as warm as negative 73 which is still in a viable range,” Milner said.
He added he feels confident the health system is adequately prepared to store and administer the vaccine. While there are possible concerns about the drug supply chain and pharmacy shortages, those are normal concerns, he said, and they are challenges the health system manages even outside of the pandemic.
“I feel pretty confident right now,” he said.
He also said the company had worked with Idaho’s state government to conduct a test shipment complete with one of the containers and the dry ice.
“That shipping container maintained a negative 80 temperature through the entire … packing and shipping process into our possession,” he said. “And so that was really rewarding for us … once we have it in our possession we feel good about the equipment we have to sustain that (temperature).”