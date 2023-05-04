Originally published May 3 on KTVB.COM.
Attorneys for St. Luke's have filed a motion for contempt against Diego Rodriguez and his Freedom Man Press over continued harassment of witnesses in St. Luke's' defamation case against him, Ammon Bundy and their organizations.
Erik Stidham, an attorney representing the hospital, said St. Luke's is very concerned about the prospect of violence from Rodriguez, Bundy and their followers. Rodriguez is Bundy's political acolyte, and the grandfather of the infant at the center of the situation.
Bundy, Rodriguez, and their organizations organized days of protests at the hospital, as previously reported. They claimed Rodriguez's infant grandson was "medically kidnapped" by doctors and Child Protective Services (CPS).
The continuing legal action stems from a defamation lawsuit that followed disruptive protests outside St. Luke's in downtown Boise and, the hospital claims, continued harassment and doxxing of its employees.
The "Baby Cyrus" protests led to the hospital having to go into lockdown for nearly two hours on March 15, 2022. The hospital had to divert patients to other providers and prohibit visitors.
"Mr. Bundy is running a cynical grift and playing with the safety of his targets and his followers. St. Luke’s is concerned that at some point Mr. Bundy’s grift is going to get somebody killed. It won’t be Mr. Bundy. He will be safe somewhere," Stidham told KTVB on Wednesday. "The ones who will suffer the violent consequences will likely be his followers who think they are on a religious mission, his enemies who are wrongly targeted, and the police officers who are just trying to protect and serve."
The motion for contempt against Rodriguez was filed on Tuesday and claims that Rodriguez has "never stopped using his website to defame, harass, and intimidate witnesses."
Attorneys for St. Luke's also claim that Rodriguez is currently violating five different court orders — however, they are only asking for contempt sanctions regarding two fee orders and the protective order that was issued.
The protective order was to stop his harassment of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit — according to them, it hasn't stopped.
Rodriguez has continually harassed, doxxed and threatened several plaintiffs and others, according to affidavits filed Tuesday. The affidavits claim that Rodriguez has also called them names like "pedophile," "child trafficker," "child molester" and more. Many of the plaintiffs involved in the suit said that they do not feel safe.
"The doxing and false accusations by Rodriguez of and about me have impacted my ability to do my job by causing distrust by clients, parents, and/or guardians I work with," social worker Kelly Shoplock stated in her affidavit.
She added she continues to deal with the specific accusation that she is a "child trafficker."
Both the CEO of St. Luke's and the Child Welfare Chief stated that, even after the state entered the protective order, Rodriguez has kept false statements about them on his website.
Two other affidavits from specialists were also part of the motion that was filed Tuesday — Devin Burghart, the president and executive director of the Institute for Research & Education on Human Rights, and former Boise police captain Spencer Fomby, who stated that Rodriguez, Bundy and their followers are dangerous.
Burghart said that his organization has been following the People's Rights Network since 2020. He claims it has over 60,000 followers and Rodriguez is a recognized leader within the organization.
Fomby, who was a police officer for 22 years, stated that, in his opinion, extremist groups like the People's Right Network have a playbook and it involves the intentional use of misinformation.
"Rodriguez will continue to use intentional disinformation and misinformation and doxing unless there are real consequences for his behavior. These personal attacks create a serious life-threatening danger to the targets," Fomby stated in his affidavit.
Stidham said that if the judge determines there is a cause to determine Rodriguez is in contempt of her orders and he refuses to appear again, the judge can issue a warrant of attachment, which is a civil arrest warrant, similar to what happened with Bundy on April 19. This is where the civil case crosses the line into a criminal issue.
"Bundy created People's Rights Network to be his on-demand militia and online intimidators," Stidham said. "He continues to use them as his pawns. He feeds them misinformation and false conspiracies, mixes those lies with a supposed religious mandate, and then directs his followers to harass his enemies."
More from KTVB.COM: