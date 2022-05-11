Protesters gather outside St. Luke’s Hospital in downtown Boise on Monday, March 14. The gathering was in response to the removal of a 10-month-old child by Child Protective Services because of concerns over the baby’s welfare.
St. Luke’s Health System filed a lawsuit in state court Wednesday based on the targeted and damaging activities surrounding a child protective services case in March that resulted in a coordinated campaign of harassment and intimidation against St. Luke’s and its team members.
The defendants named in the lawsuit are the individuals and entities responsible for these actions, including Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, Freedom Man Press and related entities. The complaint alleges there was a concerted effort to disrupt St. Luke’s business through false statements related to care and repeated defamation of St. Luke’s parties. Trespass at both the Meridian and Boise hospital campuses and sustained online attacks are also listed in the complaint.
On March 15, the defendants called on followers to protest at St. Luke’s Boise to disrupt the hospital’s operations, which resulted in St. Luke’s enacting a lockdown lasting more than an hour. During the lockdown, nurses, doctors and other employees could not enter or exit the building. This interfered with St. Luke’s ability to provide care for our community, as patients were directed to other facilities and ambulances were rerouted to other sites. These sustained harmful and disruptive actions led St. Luke’s to file the lawsuit.
“It is important for us to stand up to the bullying, intimidation and disruption, and the self-serving and menacing actions of these individuals, for the protection of our employees and patients, and to ensure our ability to serve our community,” Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, said.
“St. Luke’s has not been the only target of these individuals and believes that no one should be subject to such abuse. Inaction would signal this type of behavior is acceptable in our community. It is not.”
The lawsuit aims to stop the defendants from their ongoing harassment and to remove defamatory and false material they have posted and shared online and through other platforms.
The suit also seeks monetary damages, not for financial benefit, but to help deter such behavior in the future. Should damages be awarded, St. Luke’s will donate its portion to support Children at Risk Evaluation Service (CARES), a program dedicated to the belief that every child deserves to be safe, heard and supported.