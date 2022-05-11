St. Luke’s Health System filed a lawsuit in state court Wednesday on several counts against gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, and related entities like the People’s Rights Network.
The counts include defamation (libel and slander), invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unfair business practices, wrongful charitable solicitations, two counts of trespassing, and civil conspiracy to commit all of the above counts.
People's Rights Network is a far-right, anti-government activist group led by Bundy.
The lawsuit stems from a March incident when Child Protective Services took Rodriguez’s grandson into custody after determining he was malnourished.
“It is important for us to stand up to the bullying, intimidation and disruption, and the self-serving and menacing actions of these individuals, for the protection of our employees and patients, and to ensure our ability to serve our community,” said Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System.
A call to Bundy seeking comment did not go through.
Soon after the incident, Bundy was arrested at St. Luke’s Meridian, and he and Rodriguez began a campaign against CPS, St. Luke’s and other entities they deemed to have medically kidnapped the baby.
At one point, St. Luke’s Boise went into lockdown and four patients had to be taken by ambulance for care elsewhere. Protestors also called the hospital system’s phone lines, preventing people from reaching staff, the Idaho Press previously reported.
St. Luke’s requested a jury trial and monetary damages of at least $50,000.
The lawsuit alleges that Bundy and Rodriguez sought to benefit financially and enhance their standing among their followers. The two, along with other defendants, set up a “knowingly dishonest and baseless smear campaign,” the lawsuit said, and spread a conspiracy that the government kidnapped and trafficked children.
In the lawsuit, St. Luke’s denied many allegations made by Bundy, Rodriguez and others during the March incident. The baby was not vaccinated against the wishes of the parents, the lawsuit said, nor did St. Luke’s harm or abuse the infant.
“Such statements were false and were intended to attract media attention, incite followers, collect donations, disrupt hospital operations, and defame the St. Luke’s Parties,” the suit alleges.
In March, a crowdfunding campaign was set up by a friend of the family and has raised $114,000 since its inception.
The hospital informed the parents they likely qualified for Medicaid, the lawsuit said.
“St. Luke’s currently estimates that Medicaid will cover the Infant’s medical bills for both ER visits and admissions,” the lawsuit said. “Despite absence of insurance, the Infant’s family is unlikely to have any outstanding balance due to St. Luke’s.”