BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System opened a new vaccination site in downtown Boise Thursday where staff will administer doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on different days of the week
St. Luke’s has vaccine appointments available Monday through Friday. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in late February, will be administered on Thursdays, depending on supply, said St. Luke’s in a press release.
Patients who prefer the new Johnson & Johnson dose can select an appointment on Thursday, when staff will administer the vaccine, produced for Johnson & Johnson by pharmaceutical company Janssen.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be administered Monday through Wednesday, and the Moderna vaccine is available on Fridays, if St. Luke’s has Moderna doses on hand, the release said.
Vaccinations will take place at St. Luke’s Plaza at 800 E. Park Blvd. in Boise. The new site is an addition to the other St. Luke’s clinic locations across Southwest Idaho currently offering vaccine appointments.
Patients receiving their vaccine at the plaza should in the lots north of the building and enter through the back entrance, as the front entrance is closed.
Anyone in the state’s eligible groups can schedule an appointment directly through St. Luke’s myChart. No walk-ins will be allowed.
People who do not have a myChart account, do not have internet access or need interpretation services can call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500.
“If there are no appointments available, people will have the option to fill out a vaccine questionnaire and they will be contacted when it’s time to schedule an appointment,” the release said.
New appointments at St. Luke’s are opened first to those ages 75 and above, one of the most vulnerable populations, in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. Depending on vaccine supply and demand, appointments will then be made available to other state-approved groups.