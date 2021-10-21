BOISE — St. Luke's has expanded its virtual health services to the community during the pandemic, hospital officials said at a Thursday press conference.
“As we look for ways to preserve hospital capacity and ease demands on health care when it’s needed most, these virtual services are critical in serving more patients in a safe and effective way,” Krista Stadler, registered nurse and director of St. Luke’s Telehealth Services, said in a news release.
The hospital has offered virtual care for nearly 10 years, but expanded its services in April 2020, shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stadler said.
The onset of the pandemic “unshackled” hospitals from some of the regulatory restrictions they faced pertaining to virtual care before the pandemic, said Terry Ribbens, associate medical director for primary care with the hospital.
“We’ve been excited with what COVID has presented regarding the opportunity to accelerate our telehealth capabilities,” Ribbens said.
The services offered by the hospital include urgent care services, remote patient management, scheduled clinic telehealth visits, and virtual in-hospital care and support, the release said.
The majority of virtual visits have been through the scheduled video visits and on-demand urgent care, Stadler said. Patients can log into their MyChart account, answer a series of questions about what they’re experiencing and meet with the next available urgent care provider without scheduling an appointment, the release said. It is useful for patients experiencing conditions such as urinary tract infections, sinus infections, and rashes, the release said. This helps free up availability for folks who need to seek in-person care for life-threatening illnesses, including COVID-19.
Remote patient management is being used to help discharge patients from the hospital to free space while ensuring they continue to receive remote support.
“When a patient is discharged, they’re offered a kit that has a small iPad, a Bluetooth blood pressure cuff, a pulse oximeter” which measures blood oxygen and heart rate, as well as a scale, Stadler said.
Patients use their iPads to take two daily at-home assessments of their vital signs and answer questions about their emotional and physical health, Stadler said. That information is monitored by nurses and doctors in the hospital’s virtual hospital, who can offer additional support as needed via video call, telephone call, or text message, Stadler said.
“That program has done a tremendous amount to reduce our readmission rates, especially in the COVID pneumonia population,” Stadler said. “On average, we’re seeing a reduction of anywhere from 25 to 35% of our readmission rate being reduced by (remote patient management)."
St. Luke’s' 35,000 square-foot facility opened three and a half years ago, Stadler said. It contains “sail stations,” or pods that look like sails and offer built-in sound suppression systems for health care providers to meet virtually with their patients.
Stadler also supports 80 nurses who provide virtual care and support both to bedside nurses and patients as part of the hospital’s in-hospital virtual services. That service has been especially useful in treating patients with COVID-19. Nurses treating COVID patients tend to be fully clad in protective equipment, including wearing a mask. When a virtual nurse “comes into the room” via a screen, patients often comment that that is the first health care provider they have been able to talk to without a mask, Stadler said.
“So that connection to our patients has been crucial to helping them heal and get better, and answer their questions in an environment which is often scary,” Stadler said.
However, the challenges experienced by virtual nurses can be just as difficult as hospital staff witness more death than they have historically, Stadler said. If a patient dies, a bedside nurse might have an opportunity to walk out of the room and debrief the situation with other providers, but a virtual nurse is leaving with the click of a button, facing their emotions alone instead of with their team, Stadler said.
“We’ve had to put a lot of attention on how we support our virtual staff because we are seeing all across our hospitals, really, really heartbreaking situations ... but (we) also know there’s no amount of words or consolation for what we’re seeing in terms of demise,” Stadler said.