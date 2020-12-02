“‘Tis the season for generous families in our community to open their hearts and provide holiday gifts for St. Luke’s youngest patients in the hospital over the holidays,” the health care institution stated in an announcement. St. Luke’s Children’s will be accepting gifts for “Santa’s Toy Box” this year Dec. 14-23. Those interested in donating unwrapped toys, art supplies, and other gifts are asked to make appointments “to protect the health and safety of patients and employees.”
Appointments can be made for:
Dec. 14-17: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Children’s Administration, 209 W. Main St., Boise.
Dec. 18-19: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.and Dec. 21-23: 1 — 5 p.m. at Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion, 305 E. Jefferson St., Boise (1st Floor).
Community members are asked to call 208-381-1163 or email mabbutte@slhs.org.
Santa’s Toy Box relies solely on items donated from the community, according to the announcement. Toys and gift items are arranged into a shopping area complete with holiday decorations, music and refreshments. Parents with a child in the hospital are invited to secretly “shop” free of charge in Santa’s Toy Box for every child in the family. The toys selected are then wrapped by a team of volunteers and delivered to the children in their rooms in time for them to experience the joy of Christmas and Hanukkah, even while in the hospital, the announcement stated.
Toys are also distributed to other St. Luke’s Emergency Departments, NICUs and to some of our St. Luke’s clinics around southwest Idaho.
Community members can also donate gift wrapping supplies like paper, gift bags, tissue paper, bows, tags and ribbon. Those interested can find a detailed wish list of ideas for gifts and guidelines for items at St. Luke’s Children’s website.
St. Luke’s is especially grateful this year for donations of toys and gifts for infants, teenagers and gift cards. Some of the items most needed include baby board books, rattles, Lego sets, teen gifts, balls of all types, gift cards for kids and family games.
