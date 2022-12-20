childrens pavilion

St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise is reporting an increase in the number of children needing hospitalization for RSV.

BOISE — St. Luke's Children's Hospital is facing high demand for care, and the hospital is evaluating bed availability every few hours, according to St. Luke's Children's System Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell.

Hospitals across the country are working to meet increased patient needs caused by a trio of respiratory illnesses, according to St. Luke's Chief Physician Dr. Jim Souza.

