childrens pavilion

St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise reports an increase in the number of children needing hospitalization for RSV.

 Submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases, also known as RSV, among kids in many parts of the country and the associated impact on hospitals appears to be making its way to the Treasure Valley.

The number of children needing hospitalization for RSV at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise has seen a “notable jump,” according to a news release from the hospital. Previously, St. Luke’s said it saw an unseasonable increase in RSV hospitalizations.

Recommended for you

Load comments