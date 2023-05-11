Ammon Bundy campaign announcement 2021

Ammon Bundy announced his campaign for Idaho governor in June 2021, at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

New court documents accuse anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of hiding his assets in a new sequence of shell companies as a civil lawsuit against him continues.

In a message via Twitter, Bundy told Boise State Public Radio: “No assets are being hidden by any llc.”

