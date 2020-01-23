GARDEN CITY — After a two-week break, the Ada County Highway District Commission on Wednesday narrowly approved roadway plans for the Spring Rock development outside Kuna.
The ACHD Commission voted 3-2 to approve the development's plans for roadways in and around the subdivision with commissioners Ken Goldthorpe and Jim Hansen voting "against" and Commission President Mary May and commissioners Rebecca Arnold and Sara Baker voting "yes" to accept the preliminary plat for Spring Rock.
Spring Rock, proposed by Ten Mile Creek, LLC, would have in its first phase 757 single-family homes, 136 fourplexes, seven commercial lots, 23 lots for common uses, a school, a lot planned for multifamily housing and two public utility lots on 477 acres. The proposed development is scheduled to be considered by the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission next week, and would be considered by the Kuna City Council at a later date.
In December, ACHD's commission approved a staff report on the planned community, which at full build-out would have over 2,200 housing units, commercial lots and a school.
During debate on Wednesday night, Commissioner Ken Goldthorpe said he wanted a number of other requirements added to the application, including a "park and ride lot," changes to when traffic impact studies would be completed, additional bike lots and speeding up the time frame for when road improvements would be completed.
However, ACHD General Counsel Steve Price said those additional items could not be added unless there was justification.
"You can't just arbitrarily do it, you have to have justification of why you want those things," Price said.
Because the application met ACHD policy requirements, the application should be approved, Price added.
The ACHD Commission decided to not pursue Goldthorpe's suggested alterations after hearing from Price, and instead decided to submit a letter outlining their concerns about growth in the Kuna area to Kuna's city government.
In a Jan. 8 meeting, the ACHD Commission chose to not move the application forward until the city of Kuna's Planning and Zoning Committee had made a decision on their meeting set for Jan. 14. However, the city of Kuna's Planning and Zoning Committee held off voting on the development last week because ACHD had not approved the plat.
If approved by the Kuna City Council, Spring Rock is expected to be completed over the next two decades next to the Falcon Crest golf course and planned community.
Some members of the public expressed concern about the potential Spring Rock had to make more sprawl around Kuna.
"We don't need this kind of urban sprawl," Kuna resident Gene Ralston said.
Ralston said he was concerned about some of the proposed development's intersections, which he said have been the site of a number of vehicle crashes.
ACHD staff recommended the redesign of 20 roads in the first phase, along with additional traffic-calming measures. The highway district expects there to be over 9,500 vehicle trips in and out of the new development at the end of the first phase’s build-out, with 1,017 vehicle trips at evening rush hour, according to an ACHD staff report. If Spring Rock is fully built out sometime around 2040, ACHD expects 26,351 vehicle trips per day, with 2,563 of those trips during the evening rush hour.
At the Jan. 8 ACHD meeting, ACHD commissioners noted the Ada County Board of Commissioners had some reservations about the application.
The county commissioners sent a letter in October, signed by Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon and Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, to Kuna city officials that said the board of commissioners believe Spring Rock would worsen sprawl and "prematurely expand" the need for Ada County resources.
Compass, the planning association, completed a development review of the Spring Rock project earlier in the application process, which was referenced in the Ada County commissioners’ letter.
“The proposal exceeds growth forecasted for this area. Coupled with the Falcon Crest proposal to the southwest, transportation infrastructure may not be able to support the new transportation demands,” Compass’ review said.
Compass said it had concerns about the lack of public transportation in the area, and that, until the site was built out to include commercial enterprises, the number of trips in and out of the community would stress the roads around Spring Rock.
Ten Mile Creek LLC developer Dave Yorgason said he believed as time passed, growth around the development would change Compass' model, and the phased and planned aspects of the Spring Rock development would meet those demands.
If approved, construction on Spring Rock could begin sometime in spring of 2021.