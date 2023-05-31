BOISE — Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the children attending the ribbon cutting of the new Ann Morrison Park Fountain. They ran, full steam ahead, wearing swimsuits, water shoes and goggles as jets of water sputtered, then shot to life creating a 70-foot tunnel on Wednesday. Soon, Boise City Councilmember Colin Nash joined in on the fun, getting soaked as he ran through the fountain with his children.
The new interactive fountain replaces the former raised-design fountain that had signs telling the public to stay out. The old fountain ran from the mid-1990s to 2020.
“The fountain, it was a focal point, but you couldn’t really interact with it,” Harry W. Morrison Foundation President Justin Wilkerson said. “Well, that’s changed now. It’s not only a focal point, but it’s going to be a destination point.”
Wilkerson said the new fountain fits the “recreation” theme of the park it sits in, a park Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway called the most engaging and interactive in the city’s system.
The fountain has 69 active jets that are fitted with customizable LED lights. The sprays range from 5 feet to almost 12 feet tall depending on the show pattern, according to the city of Boise’s website. There are six pre-designated shows. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said on the Fourth of July the fountain will have a special show and be lit up red, white and blue in addition to the annual firework show held at Ann Morrison Park.
In addition to the water jets, the fountain features curved benches at each end which contain interactive waterfalls to wet people’s feet.
Holloway said the design of the fountain and the pumphouse that supports it was made so it could handle an expansion and an addition of new components down the road if the department decides to do so. Ten miles of wiring went into creating the fountain.
In addition to being interactive, Holloway said the new fountain is also designed to be accessible. He said every element of it, including the art piece by Stephanie Inman titled “Double Portal,” is fully accessible regardless of someone’s mobility considerations.
“This is going to be a great addition to the park on a summer day,” Holloway said.
The fountain remodel is part of a larger campaign headed up by the Harry W. Morrison Foundation to renew Ann Morrison Park. The 153-acre mid-century park was established in 1959 in honor of Harry W. Morrison’s late wife, Ann Morrison. The foundation, in partnership with the city, has successfully completed other projects in the past, such as Dog Island and the renewal of the Ann Morrison memorial.
The foundation is now looking toward one of its next projects in which it hopes to enhance the takeout point for the Boise River. Wilkerson said this project could include undergirding the river area, putting up a couple of river shelters and opening up the area. He said if anyone in the public is interested in contributing toward the project to contact the foundation.
Now that the fountain is complete, it will run from sunrise to sunset each day through Labor Day, according to the city’s website.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.
