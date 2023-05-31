Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the children attending the ribbon cutting of the new Ann Morrison Park Fountain. They ran, full steam ahead, wearing swimsuits, water shoes and goggles as jets of water sputtered, then shot to life creating a 70-foot tunnel on Wednesday. Soon, Boise City Councilmember Colin Nash joined in on the fun, getting soaked as he ran through the fountain with his children.

Ann Morrison fountain dedication

The first children run through a new fountain at Ann Morrison Park after a dedication and community celebration in downtown Boise on Wednesday.

The new interactive fountain replaces the former raised-design fountain that had signs telling the public to stay out. The old fountain ran from the mid-1990s to 2020.

Ann Morrison fountain dedication

Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway speaks during a dedication and community celebration of a new fountain at Ann Morrison Park in downtown Boise on Wednesday. 
Ann Morrison fountain dedication

Children splash through a new fountain at Ann Morrison Park during a dedication and community celebration on Wednesday. 

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

