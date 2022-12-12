BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment.
But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the next election, Little said.
The amendment passed nearly 2-1, with 12,126 men voting yes to 6,282 voting no. But the state board of canvassers did not ratify the results, arguing that a great number of voters had abstained from voting on the amendment question, Little said.
Kate Green was one of the women who led the charge to appeal the decision, bringing it before the Idaho Supreme Court. After two days of deliberations, Idaho Women were granted suffrage in 1896, making Idaho the fourth state in the union to allow women to vote, Little said.
Little shared the story at the unveiling of a new sculpture, The Spirit of Idaho Women, at the Idaho Capitol grounds on Monday. The sculpture was commissioned to commemorate Idaho women’s suffrage, and to recognize the contributions of women past, present, and future.
Located on the Jefferson Street side of the capitol, southeast from the front steps, it is a 7-foot-tall bronze statue of a woman moving gracefully, wearing a billowing knee-length gown, pairs of shoes in her wake representing the footsteps and contributions of women in the past.
The figure wears one modern shoe, and the other shoe she holds in her hand, extending it forward, an invitation for the continued contributions of women to come, said Irene Deely, the artist.
“This sculpture also speaks to those of us who find ourselves questioning the shoes we are given, only to find out later,” Deely said. “They function like a sculptor’s tool, training our feet for roads of the most enduring and inventive sort. Though the shoes we are given may cause a few blisters at the start, I for one am grateful I didn’t cast mine aside too soon. What will you do with yours?”
Idaho’s state seal is also the only state seal known to be designed by a woman, and the classical style of the sculpture is a nod to the style of the seal, Deely said.
Women benefiting from the idea of liberty and justice for all is not taken for granted in Idaho, said Dr. Carol MacGregor, member emeritus of the Foundation for Idaho History.
“In a world where there are still women denied an education, and women (are) killed for not wearing prescribed dress, the promise of our pledge to our flag, liberty, and justice to all stretches to all people, all ethnicities, all creeds,” MacGregor said.
Gov. Brad Little said women of every race, religion, and ethnicity have helped build the nation, leading and bolstering movements “that have created a more fair and just society for all.”
Women today continue to play active roles in shaping Idaho, he said.
“The efforts of women have truly made Idaho and the entire nation a better place to live,” Gov. Little said. “I am proud of Idaho’s women leaders’ progressive role in securing the vote.”
Andy Erstad, director of the Idaho Capitol Commission, said having the sculpture at the capitol is “very appropriate.”
“At the base of the capitol, on stately grounds, this sculpture inspires and motivates,” Erstad said. “It reinforces pursuit of higher ideals, while celebrating all women, past, present, and future. In its celebration, I know it will inspire all of us, women and men, as we move forward in our lives and our journeys.”