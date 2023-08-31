Hot air balloons float over Ann Morrison Park during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Thursday. The annual event began on Wednesday and lasts through Sunday, with launches starting at 7:15 a.m. and lasting until about 9 a.m.
Crews work to inflate hot air balloons during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic at Ann Morrison Park in Boise on Thursday. The annual event, which began in 1991, is held every Labor Day weekend.
Families watch in excitement as crews work to inflate hot air balloons during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic At Ann Morrison Park in Boise on Thursday.
Balloon prep takes place at Ann Morrison Park just prior to launch during Thursday's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Saturday and Sunday will see dawn patrol, inflation and launch start at 6 a.m.
Spectators take in the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic At Ann Morrison Park on Thursday morning.
One look at the Boise morning skyline and it’s clear what time of year it is.
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back in the City of Trees this week, with launches taking place at Ann Morrison Park. Colorful balloons will dot blue skies with city buildings and the foothills acting as a picturesque backdrop.
Weather permitting, launches typically start at 7:15 a.m. and last as late as 9 a.m. The Spirit of Boise got underway Wednesday and lasts through Sunday.
Friday night will be the Nite Glow Spectacular, with festivities starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Nite Glow taking place at 8:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will see dawn patrol, inflation and launch start at 6 a.m.