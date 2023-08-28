One of Boise’s signature events will return this week when the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic touches down on Ann Morrison Park.
The annual event, which is held Wednesday through Sunday, brings together a litany of people. According to the event’s website, locals and tourists come together each year for the festivities, which include colorful balloons, music and a variety of daily highlights.
The website said that while launches are weather-permitting, they typically start at Ann Morrison Park at 7:15 a.m. and last until as late as 9 a.m.
During this time, balloons can be seen taking flight over downtown Boise, with blue skies typically providing a backdrop to the launch.
According to the website, the first local gathering of balloons was held in 1991 at Ann Morrison Park, and the Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally officially became the Spirit of Boise Balloon Rally in 2010.
Some highlights for this year’s event:
Wednesday will be Caped Credit Union Kid’s Day, where balloons will be inflated on the field and children can learn about how they work and have the chance to take a free tethered ride.
Friday will feature the Nite Glow Spectacular, with food, vendors and live music starting at 5:30 p.m. The Nite Glow will take place at 8:05 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday will see dawn patrol, inflation and launch start at 6 a.m.
Event organizers remind the public to dress for morning conditions, to please leave pets at home, and to not use drones during the event.
The event website says that parking inside Ann Morrison Park is limited through the duration of the event and there will be no parking at the park on Friday. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic asks that attendees try to park in public lots while being respectful of surrounding businesses and their parking or walking or biking to the event.
There are no public balloon rides available as part of the event.