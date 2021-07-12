BOISE — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is returning this year.
After cancelling last year's event amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers Townsquare Media announced Monday the balloon festival will be back for its 30th year, starting Sept. 1 at Ann Morrison Park.
This year it will be named for its founder, Scott Spencer, who died in 2020. The event typically draws dozens of balloon pilots and thousands of spectators.
The event is organized by Townsquare Media along with CapEd Credit Union and the city of Boise. The five-day festival runs Wednesday through Sunday.
For information, visit spiritofboise.com.