BOISE — After every successful first hot air balloon flight, Val Favicchio celebrates with champagne and an old Irish blessing.
“The winds have welcomed us with softness.
The sun has blessed us with its warm hands.
We have flown so high and so well
That God has set us gently back into
The loving arms of mother earth.”
The blessing usually ends with a light dousing of bubbly and a celebratory “woo-hoo!”
Early Thursday morning marked the first official flight of the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, attracting more than 50 hot-air balloonists from across the country to the Treasure Valley for the event’s 30th anniversary.
The balloon classic, which runs through Sunday, kicked off Wednesday morning with “CapEd Kids Day,” featuring free tethered rides for children at Ann Morrison Park. Early each morning through Sunday — weather permitting — the multi-colored balloons will fill the skies over Boise and the Treasure Valley. Friday morning’s launch will be in memory of the classic’s late founder, Scott Spencer.
The balloons take flight just after sunrise; they can be seen in the sky from approximately 7:15 a.m. to as late as 9 a.m.
Favicchio, who lives and works in Coeur d’Alene as a hot air balloon pilot, makes the trip down to Boise every year for the ballooning community more than anything.
“A lot of these people, I only see once a year,” Favicchio said. “And you pick up right where you left off. I wouldn’t miss it.”
And now after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the camaraderie, like the colorful balloons, is on full display at Ann Morrison Park. Balloonists greet each other with playful quips and teary reunions, coming from their homes across the country. This year’s pilots came from as far away as New Mexico, Indiana, Florida and Pennsylvania. Some are making their first Boise appearance; some have been to every one of the events and many are in between.
The balloon classic’s Facebook page features photos and descriptions of each of the 50 hot-air balloons and pilots (scroll down to see them all); the event’s website, spiritofboise.com, has the full schedule and more information.
Spectators can watch the balloons launch from Ann Morrison Park, where they’ll also find food and souvenir vendors; no pets are permitted. The colorful show also is visible from across the valley.
Almost 20 years after the demise of the Boise River Festival, which made the hot-air balloon rally its centerpiece, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and its community are going strong.
And conditions couldn’t be better. Boise and the Treasure Valley create unique conditions for hot air balloons known as a “box wind.” By accessing two parallel but opposite currents in the air, balloonists are able to manipulate their elevation to land in the same location from which they departed.
Favicchio just did that on Thursday morning, landing back in the same grassy field from which she’d launched.
Since hot air balloons float at the mercy of the wind, the Treasure Valley’s unique wind conditions can provide a welcome change from landing in unpredictable, and sometimes precarious, locations.
Friday evening will feature the “Nite Glow Spectacular,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the park, with live music, food vendors, and the giant balloons inflating and lighting up in a multicolor display, followed by two more days of early morning launches.