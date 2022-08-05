Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby and Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez cut the ribbon alongside Spirit employees at the airline's inaugural flight to Las Vegas on Friday.
BOISE — Spirit Airlines took to the skies Friday in its first Idaho flight, becoming the ninth commercial airline to fly from the Boise Airport. The airline’s inaugural flight from Boise to Las Vegas sold out.
“It's great to add yet another airline to the portfolio of multiple airlines that service the Boise airport,” Boise Metro Chamber President Bill Connors said.
Spirit joins the ranks of Southwest and Alaska Airlines in providing daily nonstop routes from Boise to Las Vegas. Allegiant Air also flies directly to Las Vegas every Monday and Friday.
Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby described Las Vegas as the world's entertainment capital. He hopes to better connect Boise residents to flights as a low-cost carrier.
“I’d like to put more flights in Boise if this is successful,” Kirby said. “It’s a market I think will like our low fares.”
Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations, with about 70 flights every day from more than a dozen different cities. Spirit will also offer flights to and from 17 other cities.
In addition to now providing flights at the Boise Airport, the Spirit Charitable Foundation donated $20,000 to Global Gardens, a Boise-based nonprofit.
“I thought at first I picked up a spam call,” Global Gardens Program Manager Rabiou Manzo recalled. “(We) are deeply grateful for this generous gift.”
Active for nearly 20 years, Global Gardens provides training for refugee and immigrant farmers in the community.
“If there's one thing that we know about Boise or folks in Idaho is that we are a generous people and take care of each other,” Boise Councilor Lisa Sánchez said. “By making a donation to a nonprofit here in Boise … it really touches my heart.”