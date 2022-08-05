John Kirby and Lisa Sanchez cut the ribbon alongside Spirit employees..JPG

Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby and Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez cut the ribbon alongside Spirit employees at the airline's inaugural flight to Las Vegas on Friday. 

BOISE — Spirit Airlines took to the skies Friday in its first Idaho flight, becoming the ninth commercial airline to fly from the Boise Airport. The airline’s inaugural flight from Boise to Las Vegas sold out.

“It's great to add yet another airline to the portfolio of multiple airlines that service the Boise airport,” Boise Metro Chamber President Bill Connors said.

