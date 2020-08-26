BOISE — Idaho’s three-day special session of the Legislature lurched toward a finish late Wednesday, as lawmakers moved to exempt businesses and schools from lawsuits over transmitting the coronavirus and passed a bill to forbid any future all-mail-in elections like this year’s May primary.
The Senate unanimously quashed a House-passed measure aimed at ending the state’s current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, noting it violated the Idaho Constitution; instead the Senate passed a non-binding resolution of its own. And both houses approved one bill requested by county clerks across the state to ease some deadlines for absentee ballots in the November election.
“Against the violence that happened on Monday and the backdrop of the pandemic, people were concerned and stayed away,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, “and that’s not as it should be, let’s put it that way. So I’ll remember that for a while.”
Bedke said he was “disappointed” about the mayhem on the first day of the special session on Monday, when an unruly crowd attempting to shove its way into the House gallery scuffled with police and smashed a glass door.
“We’ve never seen anything like that before, I think we can all agree on that,” Bedke said. “The high point of the tension was Monday morning, but it faded off pretty quickly from there. Some didn’t like that and tried to stir it back up again, thus the arrests.”
Four people were arrested at the Capitol on Tuesday for trespassing or disrupting proceedings; one of them, Ammon Bundy of Emmett, was arrested a second time on Wednesday and banned from the state Capitol for a year. Bundy had led the protesters, many of whom offered testimony on the various bills that touched on conspiracy theories, suggestions that COVID-19 is no different from the common cold, and fervent accusations that lawmakers were taking away their liberties.
“I think there was obviously some misinformation there,” Bedke said. “But what there wasn’t, was a lack of passion for their government.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, who voted against all six versions of COVID-19 civil liability immunity legislation, said, “I don’t think we need to be here. I know some of the businesses are scared.” But, she said, “We’ve had one lawsuit so far that is COVID-related. I don’t believe that’s a huge influx.”
“I think the courts need to determine the coverage,” Davis said, “not us here at a special session. Right now we’re rushing bad legislation through.”
“Our priority, first and foremost, has to be what’s right for the people,” she said.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, when asked Wednesday what she thought about how the special session had gone, said, “It’s special.”
Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said, “It’s unusual, to say the least. Hopefully it’ll be productive.”
Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call the Legislature into special session. After lawmakers pressed hard for him to do so, Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, convened the session, identifying two relatively minor election law changes sought by county clerks to ease the handling of the November presidential election amid the pandemic, and legislation to protect businesses and schools from lawsuits over COVID-19.
One of the two election bills, to allow counties the option of setting up “voting centers” at which voters from any precinct could cast their ballots, passed the Senate easily, but died in a House committee on Tuesday, to the disappointment of county clerks.
Lawmakers added the permanent ban on all-mail elections, HB 1, a proposal from Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
“Every elector shall always be provided the opportunity to vote in person in an election, notwithstanding any declaration of emergency, extreme emergency, or disaster emergency by the governor,” the bill states. It’s now up to the governor to decide whether to sign the bill into law.
The liability legislation aroused the most controversy, with Bundy’s supporters strenuously opposing it initially. Five different versions were introduced; the one that finally passed, HB 6, was sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, and simply offers immunity against lawsuits for transmission or exposure to coronavirus until July 1.
Young said lawmakers heard lots of concern that there was something “nefarious” in the works, and people viewed the proposal with a “great deal of suspicion.” But she said many of the concerns were addressed, and the final version of the bill aroused less vocal opposition than earlier versions.
“Our hope is to provide confidence in a crisis of confidence to our schools, our businesses,” Young said, so they can open “without fear of a frivolous lawsuit over something that we cannot control, and that is what we have carefully worked to put into this language.”
Opponents of the final version of the bill included the Idaho AARP, whose state director, Lupe Wissel, said operators of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities shouldn’t be exempted from liability for negligence during a pandemic, particularly when family members are restricted from visiting and government inspections are dialed back.
“Lawful protections are stripped in this legislation,” she told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on HB 6 on Wednesday evening, testifying remotely. “Our long-term care and nursing home residents need more protection, not less.”
Most of the hearings held during the three-day special session didn’t include remote testimony, just in-person comments.
“The public doesn’t feel comfortable coming down here and testifying because of the turmoil and tumultuous way things have played out,” Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said. “This isn’t the way to legislate.”
GOP leaders from both houses pledged to work on additional issues during their regular session that starts in January, from curbing the governor’s emergency powers to amending the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into session.
Said Bedke, “I believe that the role that the Legislature has played since the start of the pandemic has been lacking.”