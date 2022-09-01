cap morn small

The Idaho Capitol is shown early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After more than two hours of debate, the House has voted 55-15 in favor of HB 1, the bill to cut taxes, grant one-time rebates, and permanently boost education funding.

After the vote, the House went at ease.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments