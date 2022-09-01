Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown.

Outgoing state Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the bill’s lead legislative sponsor, called it “pretty fun, pretty cool” that lawmakers were able to consider giving big income tax rebates to Idahoans; HB 1 calls for $500 million in one-time rebates, with a minimum of $300 for an individual or $600 for a married couple filing jointly, and the money could start going out within weeks.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

