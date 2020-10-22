BOISE — Normally, the Law Enforcement Torch Run carries the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” around the state before ceremonially lighting the cauldron to kick off the annual summer games, which were supposed to take place in Caldwell in June.
This year, to the disappointment of hundreds of athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the state, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Idaho’s statewide summer games, which feature competitions in everything from basketball and cycling to swimming and track.
On Thursday, law enforcement officers from around Idaho and eastern Oregon gathered at the state Capitol to finish a statewide torch relay anyway, and light the flame on the Capitol steps along with remarks from the governor.
“You have not been forgotten,” Officer Adam Matthews of the Caldwell Police Department told Special Olympics athletes, law enforcement officers and supporters gathered at the Capitol. “We are keeping the flame of hope burning for you.”
Police are among the biggest fundraisers for the Special Olympics, both in Idaho and across the world. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run started in 1981, at the behest of a police chief in Wichita, Kansas; since then, it’s raised $800 million for Special Olympics.
Gov. Brad Little told the crowd, “Special Olympics Idaho started in 1971. Here we are 50 years later. … It has changed lives in such a positive way, not just for the athletes, but for all of us.”
Dillon Sanders of Middleton, a Special Olympics athlete whose top sport is floor hockey, joined Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant and Little to light the cauldron in front of the Capitol on Thursday, after it was ferried to the steps with ceremony by various officers and athletes.
“Being part of Special Olympics is a really huge opportunity for me and really for all of the athletes like myself with disabilities,” Sanders said. Not only do they get to compete “just like all other world-class athletes,” he said, “I’ve made some really good friends.”
“It doesn’t seem fair that we had to cancel the summer games,” he said. “It has been very difficult.” Sanders said he’s hoping smaller regional winter competitions can go forward.
John Farrell, spokesman for Special Olympics Idaho, said hopes are high to safely hold regional winter competitions, including possibly snowshoeing in Garden Valley and skiing and snowboarding at Bogus Basin in February. “We were on a good path before COVID hit,” he said.
Wyant said Caldwell, which hosted the 2019 summer games, is looking forward to hosting them again in 2021, and already has hosted several successful Special Olympics fundraisers. Anyone wishing to donate to the Special Olympics of Idaho can do so at the organization’s website, idso.org.