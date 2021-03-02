BOISE — If you missed the enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through Idaho’s state marketplace, you may qualify for coverage through a special enrollment period, which opened Monday to allow uninsured Idahoans to enroll in comprehensive plans.
Those who meet eligibility requirements for plans offered through the exchange can enroll and choose plans from now until 11:59 p.m. March 31. Anyone who enrolls in this window will have coverage beginning April 1.
After the March 31 deadline, Idahoans will only be able to enroll if they experience a qualifying life event such as having a baby, getting married, or losing existing coverage.
Your Health Idaho was established by state law in 2013 to create a health insurance marketplace for Idaho families and small businesses. According to the agency, the state’s exchange is the only place where Idahoans can receive financial assistance to lower monthly insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
The special enrollment period is in part an effort to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the virus, Idahoans “have been forced to make tough choices about their health care and health insurance coverage,” said Pat Kelley, Your Health Idaho executive director in a press release.
“Too many Idahoans are still uninsured or underinsured at a time when our overall public health has never been more important,” Kelly said.