BOISE — A sparsely attended demonstration was held Friday to protest the circumstances surrounding a student who was suspended for allegedly bringing a gun on campus at Boise High School on May 5, causing the area to shelter in place.
However, more students than protesters showed up to bring awareness to the right to feel safe at school.
The sidewalk outside Boise High was lined with chalk art by students, depicting messages of peace and unity.
Some art said, “Everyone deserves to feel safe at school.”
Only five protesters showed up outside the school, as the site was overcrowded by large groups of students, staff and administration.
The originally planned protest was organized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs, an far-right organization.
“We just want to have access to education — safe education — without feeling threatened,” Boise High senior Lizzy Duke-Moe said. “The biggest thing for us is that this is just a fear and intimidation factor.”
Parents and students were told this week in a mass email from school administration that due to the protesters potentially carrying firearms, students could stay home from school Friday.
“According to social media posts, some protesters may be carrying firearms. Boise Police Department officers have been made aware of the possibility of this protest and will be on and around the school campus to monitor the situation,” the email said.
A social mixer for the freshman class at the school was also canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Duke-Moe said she supports the administration’s effort to keep students safe in school, regardless of pushback they may be facing.
“My parents were worried. They didn’t want me to come to school,” she said.
The student who is the subject of the protests claims in a Facebook post that he took his handgun out of his truck because the vehicle's door would not lock, walked from Fanci Freez, a drive-thru burger and milkshake restaurant near Boise High, to a Chevron gas station with the gun concealed in his shirt, and then walked back to his truck where he locked the firearm inside.
However, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams said that on May 5, students reported seeing the gun around the premises, so police instructed Boise High School to shelter in place.
“The student showed officers where he parked his vehicle in a parking lot in the 1400 block of W. State Street and officers located a firearm inside the vehicle," Williams said. "After further investigation, there was no evidence that the student was using the firearm to threaten anyone and the 18-year-old student was found to have not broken any laws."
The student said in the post that the school has since rescinded a nine-day suspension. He is now allowed to walk at graduation, but said the district is upholding a four-day suspension for “causing a disturbance.”
A letter from the student’s father to school district superintendent, posted on Facebook, alleges that the school was “making a political point” out of the student.
Kate Stevens, a Boise High student and leader of March for Our Lives Idaho, said on Friday that they were trying to make sure students didn’t “inflame” the situation.
Stevens said there were a lot of people on edge at school before the protest was supposed to begin.
Some students heard a scream and thought that something bad happened and it scared them, Duke-Moe added.
“We didn’t want to give them the attention they wanted,” Stevens said. She said her parents texted her telling her, “Be careful. People know who you are.”
The Boise High students continued to surround the chalk art and added to it throughout the day. Students who did attend their classes said they did because they wanted to support the students who did not feel safe that day.
“It’s our last Friday as seniors,” Duke-Moe said. “We’re gonna do this the best way we can.”