Originally published June 26 onKTVB.COM.Fire managers are asking Idahoans and visitors to do their part to prevent wildfires this summer, particularly over the Fourth of July weekend. This call for prevention comes after a total of at least seven wildfires ignited over the past two days in Ada, Boise and Elmore counties.
The Boise District Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Monday that of those seven fires, five were caused by lightning, but two were related to some kind of human activity. The specific causes of those fires is under investigation.
A fire along Highway 55 about four miles south of Horseshoe Bend burned about 44 acres before it was contained Sunday night. Another large fire, mapped at 223 acres, burned on Highway 51 south of Mountain Home.
Here’s a rundown of all seven, in order of acreage, based on information sent from the Boise District BLM at noon Monday:
Mile marker 85 Highway 51 FireSouth of Mountain Home; burning in grass and brush
Mapped at 223 acres
Cause: Lightning
Contained: 10 p.m. Sunday
Estimated control: Noon on Monday
Mile marker 59 Highway 55 FireAbout four miles south of Horseshoe Bend; burned in grass and brush
Mapped at 43 acres
Cause: Human; under investigation
Contained: 6 p.m. Sunday
Controlled: 9:44 a.m. Monday
More info from BLM: All fire resources have left this incident.
Chalk FireAbout two miles northwest of Hammett; burning in grass and brush
Mapped at 42 acres
Cause: Lightning
Contained: Sunday
Controlled: Noon on Monday
More info from BLM: Fire crews finished mopping up hotspots and left the fire at noon Monday.
Reggie FireAbout 15 miles southeast of Boise; burning in grass and brush
Mapped at 5 acres
Cause: Lightning
Contained: 9:30 p.m. Sunday
Estimated control: 1 p.m. Monday
Lexi FireAbout three miles southeast of Boise; burned in grass and brush
Mapped at 2 acres
Cause: Human; under investigation
Contained: 4 p.m. Sunday
Controlled: 7:40 p.m. Sunday
More info from BLM: All fire resources have left the incident.
Mile marker 97 I-84 FireOn Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home; burned in grass and brush
Mapped at 1 acre
Cause: Lightning
Contained: Midnight on June 25
Controlled: 7 a.m. Monday
Colder FireAbout 16 miles southeast of Mountain Home; burned in grass and brush
Mapped at less than 1 acre.
Cause: Lightning
Contained: 2 a.m. Monday
Control: Estimated at noon on Monday
With fireworks stands now open for the Fourth of July holiday, fire managers ask people to be careful and vigilant with fireworks. The possession and use of fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands and other state- and federally managed public lands. They also are prohibited anywhere in the Boise Foothills.
Target shooting is permitted on lands administered by the BLM. In its fire prevention order, the agency recommends that people bring a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water to have with them while target shooting in the event of an unintentional fire start.