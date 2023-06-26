Support Local Journalism


Originally published June 26 on KTVB.COM.Fire managers are asking Idahoans and visitors to do their part to prevent wildfires this summer, particularly over the Fourth of July weekend. This call for prevention comes after a total of at least seven wildfires ignited over the past two days in Ada, Boise and Elmore counties.

The Boise District Bureau of Land Management said in a news release Monday that of those seven fires, five were caused by lightning, but two were related to some kind of human activity. The specific causes of those fires is under investigation.

