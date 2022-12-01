Southwest District Health has reported its first flu-related death of the season. According to a press release, the deceased person was a Canyon County man over the age of 65.
“Influenza activity is on the rise in Southwest Idaho, but there is still time to protect yourself by getting the flu vaccine,” Ricky Bowman, Program Manager for Southwest District Health, said in the release. “This unfortunate incident serves as a gentle reminder to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
According to Bowman, Idaho has averaged 45 reported flu deaths each year over the past five seasons, with the majority being over the age of 65.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a flu vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. Bowman said it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body’s immune system to fully respond.
If you or someone you know is experiencing emergency warning signs of flu, you should go to the emergency room. Emergency symptoms are listed below.
In children
• Fast breathing or trouble breathing
• Bluish lips or face
• Chest pain
• Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk)
• Dehydration (no urine for eight hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)
• Fever above 104 degrees Farenheit
• In children less than 12 weeks, any fever
• Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen
In adults
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
• Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to rouse
• Not urinating
• Severe muscle pain or weakness
• Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen