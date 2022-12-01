Southwest District Health logo

Southwest District Health has reported its first flu-related death of the season. According to a press release, the deceased person was a Canyon County man over the age of 65.

“Influenza activity is on the rise in Southwest Idaho, but there is still time to protect yourself by getting the flu vaccine,” Ricky Bowman, Program Manager for Southwest District Health, said in the release. “This unfortunate incident serves as a gentle reminder to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

