CALDWELL — Southwest District Health investigators reported seeing COVID-19 case exposure through holiday gatherings, workplaces and households in Canyon County.
The health district released its weekly COVID-19 data Thursday and will leave all six of its counties at the red health alert level, due to sustained high community spread.
Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2, the daily districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population was 4.81, the health district reported. That's down from 6.27 as of Dec. 26, but "a slight decline in daily incidence rate paired with an increase in test positivity rate indicates a decreased frequency of COVID-19 testing, not cases," according to a district press release.
Canyon County has a positivity rate of 15.29%. Just over half of the people infected know where they were exposed, which points to sustained community spread, the district said.
In Canyon County, 90 staff and students are in quarantine and 48 are in isolation.
Eighteen congregate living facilities in the county are reporting cluster outbreaks, and health care facilities are postponing elective surgeries to conserve resources.
Red is the highest alert level. The incidence rate would need to drop to 5 per 10,000 for a county to move down to orange.