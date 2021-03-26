CALDWELL — Southwest District Health will no longer designate counties in its COVID-19 health alert levels.
The board of health voted in a special meeting Wednesday to retire the COVID-19 health alert level system that previously designated counties in either the red, orange, yellow or gray alert levels and provided recommendations of how to address the pandemic at each alert levels.
The system that was rolled out last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho was based on various metrics, including daily new cases, positivity rates, hospital capacity and community spread of the pandemic.
The health district will continue to collect the metric data, but no color, alert level, or recommendations will be associated with the data, the district announced Thursday. District staff will make the metric data available on the health district’s website and through weekly social media posts.
The district will not longer send out its weekly COVID-19 updates to the media through email.
There is a threshold to bring back the health alert levels of 2.5 daily new cases per 10,000 residents. That comes to roughly 75 people testing positive each day districtwide, according to Rachel Pollreis, the health district's senior data analysis. The district's current incidence rate is 1.11 per 10,000 residents.
Without recommendations itself, the health district will default to recommendations from Gov. Brad Little and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Idaho has four stages of reopening, with stage 1 being the most restrictive, and is currently in stage 3, which strong recommends face coverings.
Health district board members Keri Smith, who is a Canyon County commissioner, and Viki Purdy, who is an Adams County commissioner, voted no on the motion to remove the health alert levels because the board did not include a statement to say the health district does not recommend face coverings.
A strong recommendation is not a mandate, a set policy or course of action.
"The health alert levels were designed as a step toward providing community-specific information about risk for exposure to COVID-19 and recommendations for limiting that risk," said Nikki Zogg, Southwest District Health director, in a statement. "The next step now is to retire this system and use other resources in place to help inform the public, businesses, schools and other institutions."
VACCINE ELIGIBILITY
All Idahoans ages 45 and up can now access COVID-19 vaccine in Southwest District Health counties: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington.
Central District Health on Monday will open up vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older who have at least one qualifying medical condition. The district's counties include Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley.
In Southwest District Health, residents age 16 and up who live in congregate settings qualify.
The congregate living setting, as recommended by the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee and approved by Little, include:
- Emergency shelters and transitional housing
- Dormitory housing for workers
- Correctional and detention facilities (adult)
- Group housing for persons in substance misuse treatment or recovery or with mental illness who do not require hospitalization
- Residential treatment or recovery facility
- Dormitory housing for students
Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those ages 16 and 17.
An updated list of enrolled vaccine providers may be found on the Southwest District Health website at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19 and on the Central District Health website, cdhd.idaho.gov.
Residents can use Idaho's vaccine preregistration tool at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. The tool allows Idahoans to be added to a list that is used by enrolled vaccine providers to directly connect with those eligible for vaccine.
If you would like assistance by phone to navigate the state’s preregistration tool or the Southwest District Health Enrolled Vaccine Provider list, you can reach the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center at 208-455-5411 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.