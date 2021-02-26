CALDWELL — Southwest District Health is reporting declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates across its six-county jurisdiction.
From Feb. 7-20, the daily districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population was 1.29. The health district moved Adams, Payette and Washington counties to the gray, or routine, health alert level.
Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties remain at the yellow health alert level.
The health district continues to recommend wearing masks in public and when interacting with non-household members, even for those who have been vaccinated.
Canyon County is seeing an average of 1.40 new daily cases per 10,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.60%, both of which are decreasing. However, only 62% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to community spread.
Eleven congregate living facilities in Canyon County reported cluster outbreaks from Feb. 7-20.
In Canyon County schools, 25 students and three staff members tested positive during the week of Feb. 14-20, according to Southwest District Health. There were 101 students and staff in quarantine in the county and 18 in isolation.