CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials canceled a special meeting Thursday morning due to "safety concerns."
The district's Board of Health was scheduled to talk with medical professionals at 8:30 a.m. about research on face coverings.
The meeting was accessible to the public only through Zoom and by phone, due to the spread of the coronavirus, but a group of people showed up wanting to attend in person.
Caldwell police were called on scene because some people attempted to force entry into the meeting room, Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright told the Idaho Press. He estimates there were 50 people there.
"They just wanted the ability to attend the meeting," Wright said.
"They had some demands they wanted to have met, and they wanted to have their voices heard," he added. He said he's not sure "if they were for or against the topic." He said he would not describe the scene as hostile.
After police talked with the group and the meeting was postponed, everyone left and there were no arrests made, Wright said.
Board member Tom Dale, a Canyon County commissioner, told KTVB the rescheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, but the board has not yet set a venue for the meeting. The district will coordinate with Caldwell Police ahead of the next meeting, he said.
Photos shared on social media show Ammon Bundy and multiple other people appearing to argue with police officers just inside the threshold of the building, KTVB reports. The Southwest District Health building is not completely closed to the public, but anyone who comes inside must wear a mask, which members of the group were not, and undergo a temperature check, according to officials.
Bundy is known for leading the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, and for protests this year against Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order and against a Meridian police officer outside his home after the arrest of a woman trying to use a playground against the city's emergency order.
OPEN MEETING LAW
During the coronavirus pandemic emergency, Gov. Little, on March 18, suspended by proclamation the portion of the Idaho Open Meeting Law that requires a person to be physically present at the meeting location and to allow members of the public to physically attend; in exchange, all members of the public were guaranteed access to all meetings via telecommunications, and agencies were further encouraged to publicly post all meeting materials online so the public could access them during the meeting. Media organizations including the Idaho Press Club were consulted before the governor issued the order. It is in effect for the duration of the pandemic emergency.
Here's a link to governor’s proclamation.
Southwest District Health's meeting agenda, which was distributed Tuesday evening, said: "Due to COVID-19, Board of Health meetings for the remainder of 2020 will be held virtually or via video conference unless otherwise noted. In person attendance will be limited to Board of Health members and key SWDH staff members."
The agenda offers a link to the Zoom meeting and instructions for calling in to the meeting.
However, the audio during the start of the meeting was "completely unintelligible," according to Idaho Reports host Melissa Davlin, who serves as vice president of the Idaho Press Club and chairwoman of the First Amendment Committee.
"This is one of the worst examples of a public meeting held via Zoom I've seen so far, and at such a critical time in the pandemic, too," Davlin said on Twitter. "This isn't accessible to the public at all."
This is a developing story; check back for more details.
BACKGROUND
As masks have become mandated in areas across Idaho, including in all of Ada County, many have wondered if Canyon County will be next, considering its rising cases and related deaths, and proximity to Ada County. On Wednesday, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Canyon County surpassed those in Ada.
A member of Southwest District Health's Board of Health has been openly critical of wearing masks. "They all come from China, let that sink in. What's the goal?" Adams County Commissioner Viki Purdy posted to Facebook July 2.
"It is obvious to me that you have done little or no research into the effectiveness of wearing masks," she said in a later post. "I’m one of the few voices that the people of Idaho has speaking out when they find errors made by the decision makers that run our state. The people of this country and our state are entitled to make up their own minds about what is and is not good for them."
Purdy has also shared several posts advocating against wearing face coverings — many of which have been flagged by Facebook for promoting false information. She did not respond to the Idaho Press' request for comment this week.
Health care professionals, however, have united to call for a statewide mask mandate, and they urge the public to wear face coverings.
Simply wearing masks can stop 85% of transmissions of COVID-19, Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Steven Nemerson said during a Tuesday morning press conference held by the heads of several Idaho hospitals and medical groups.
Central District Health’s Board of Health on Tuesday afternoon issued a mask mandate for Ada County, as multiple cities, including Boise, have already done. Gov. Brad Little’s office said he has no plans for a statewide mandate.
HEALTH DISTRICTS
Idaho’s seven health districts are independent agencies that each have a board of health with representatives from each county in the district, appointed by county commissioners for a five-year term.
“All members shall be chosen with due regard to their knowledge and interest in public health and in promoting the health of the citizens of the state and the public health district,” according to Idaho Code on public health districts (Title 39, Chapter 4). “Representation shall be assured from rural as well as urban population groups.”
Idaho code also allows for the appointment of a physician representative to the board. The board then hires a director to oversee the day-to-day operations of the health district.
In addition to Purdy, the members of Southwest District Health’s Board of Health include:
- Tom Dale, Canyon County commissioner
- Nate Marvin, Washington County commissioner
- Georgia Hanigan, Payette County commissioner
- Chairman Bryan Elliott, Gem County commissioner
- Vice Chairman Kelly Aberasturi, Owyhee County commissioner
- Dr. Sam Summers, physician representative
Board members could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The board last discussed a possible mask mandate during its July 7 meeting, and ultimately decided against it.
Following the last meeting, SWDH Director Nikki Zogg told KTVB on July 9 the board wasn’t planning on mandating anything at that point, but instead, it was asking residents “to do their part,” by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing guidelines.