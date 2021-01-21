CALDWELL — Southwest District Health has launched a COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which includes a list and interactive map of the district's vaccine providers.
The district has also developed an online notification sign-up form that informs the community when the vaccine is available to their priority group. The online form is also located on the website.
Individuals may access this form and submit their information to the health district. They are then added to a notification list for their qualifying priority group. The form and the notification process does not sign the participant up to receive or reserve a vaccine, but serves as notification process. People who sign up will be notified via email or phone when their priority group is eligible for vaccine.
Find these tools at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine.
The vaccine is currently being offered to the population in Priority Group 1 and eligible individuals in Priority Group 2.1 as defined by Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s recommendations that have been approved by Gov. Brad Little.
Eligible groups include health care workers, pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, childcare providers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders and corrections staff. Idahoans 65 and older will become eligible in early February.