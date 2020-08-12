CALDWELL — A day after one of its board members mentioned the importance using a drug commonly used to treat malaria as a way to fight against the new coronavirus, Southwest District Health released a statement disputing the idea.
The statement, according to the press release, is “in response to comments made during a recent Southwest District Board of Health meeting.”
Those comments were made Tuesday by Viki Purdy, one of the district’s board members, about hydroxychloroquine, a drug used for treating malaria, lupus and arthritis. The drug became a topic of national discussion earlier this year as a possible treatment for COVID-19, and President Donald Trump underwent hydroxychloroquine treatment.
However, most credible research into the drug’s effects on COVID-19 patients found it is largely unhelpful and possibly dangerous — a finding Southwest District Health Medical Director Dr. Clay Roscoe made reference to in the district’s Wednesday afternoon statement.
“However, based on the review of the available evidence today, and guidance provided by the CDC, FDA, WHO and American College of Physicians, as of August 11, 2020, there is not enough quality evidence to demonstrate that hydroxychloroquine has a clear benefit with treating COVID-19,” Roscoe said in a statement. “Furthermore, when using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, there is evidence of at least moderate harm, including a small chance that the person being treated with hydroxychloroquine may have an increased risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm and liver damage, and possibly an increased risk of death.”
The press release cites the fact that three large controlled trials evaluating the drug were called off early because of a lack of efficiency in preliminary analyses.
“Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revoked its emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 due to potential significant harms and lack of benefits,” according to the release.
The release acknowledged some of the district’s board members differ on opinion about hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.
“Southwest District Health’s Board of Health is comprised of a physician representative and one representative from each of the six counties in the district – Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington,” Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg said in a statement. “Each county’s representative is designated by that county’s Board of County Commissioners and confirmed by the other five Board of County Commissioners. The personal opinions of the members of the Board of Health may not align with or reflect the guidance and recommendations provided by Southwest District Health.”